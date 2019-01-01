|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2016
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, medlar and apricot followed by aromas of honey, saffron, plum, pear, noble rot, pineapple, chamomile, beeswax, mango, hawthorn, almond, linden and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot and honey.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| Issue 14, December 2003
| --
|2006
|
| May 2008
| --
|2013
|
| January 2016
| --
|2014
|
| August 2017
| --
|2015
|
| September 2018
| --
|2016
|
| December 2019
| --