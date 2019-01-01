Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2016, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2016

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score:

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, medlar and apricot followed by aromas of honey, saffron, plum, pear, noble rot, pineapple, chamomile, beeswax, mango, hawthorn, almond, linden and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot and honey.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2019


  DiWineTaste Readers
2001        Issue 14, December 2003       --    
2006        May 2008       --    
2013        January 2016       --    
2014        August 2017       --    
2015        September 2018       --    
2016        December 2019       --    

