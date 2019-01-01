Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, medlar and apricot followed by aromas of honey, saffron, plum, pear, noble rot, pineapple, chamomile, beeswax, mango, hawthorn, almond, linden and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, medlar and apricot followed by aromas of honey, saffron, plum, pear, noble rot, pineapple, chamomile, beeswax, mango, hawthorn, almond, linden and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot and honey. Very persistent finish with long flavors of quince, apricot and honey.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

