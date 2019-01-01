|
Maremma Toscana Rosso Barbaspinosa 2015
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, carnation, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
12 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2019