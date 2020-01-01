|
Contrario 2015
(Umbria)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, bergamot, raspberry, pink pepper, thyme and rosemary.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
18 months in steel tanks, 3 months in cement tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|January 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| February 2013
| --
|2010
|
| June 2014
| --
|2011
|
| December 2015
| --
|2015
|
| January 2020
| --