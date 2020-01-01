Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Brunello di Montalcino 2014, Citille di Sopra (Italy)

Brunello di Montalcino 2014

Citille di Sopra (Italy)

Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, rose, cinnamon, tobacco, chocolate, leather, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

2 years in cask.

Alcohol: 15%

Game, Roasted meat, Steed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

January 2020


