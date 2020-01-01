|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Massaccio Tenute San Sisto 2017
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, honey, broom, anise, saffron and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
6 months in cement tanks, at least 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with mushrooms, Stewed fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2020