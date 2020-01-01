Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and acacia followed by aromas of peach, citron, white rose, jasmine, pineapple, elder flower, hawthorn and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, pineapple and citron.

5 months in steel tanks.


