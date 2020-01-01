|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Muntobe 2018
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, pear and peach followed by aromas of apple, hawthorn, citron, pineapple, anise, broom and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, pear and almond.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
|
| February 2019
| --
|2018
|
| March 2020
| --