Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, pear and peach followed by aromas of apple, hawthorn, citron, pineapple, anise, broom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, pear and almond.

4 months in steel tanks.


