Mandrarossa Santannella 2018
(Sicily)
Fiano (70%), Chenin Blanc (30%)
| White Wine
|Score:
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hazelnut followed by aromas of lemon, pear, medlar, hawthorn, peach, sage and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and hazelnut.
6 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Fried fish, Stewed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|March 2020