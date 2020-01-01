Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hazelnut followed by aromas of lemon, pear, medlar, hawthorn, peach, sage and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hazelnut followed by aromas of lemon, pear, medlar, hawthorn, peach, sage and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and hazelnut.

6 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle. 6 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.

