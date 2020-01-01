Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and bergamot followed by aromas for hawthorn, pear, peach, anise, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.

8 months in cement tanks.


