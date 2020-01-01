|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Cogito A. Mirizzi 2018
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and bergamot followed by aromas for hawthorn, pear, peach, anise, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.
8 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2020