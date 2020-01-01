Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Federico II 2017, Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Federico II 2017

Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score:

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, anise, broom, rosemary, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.

5 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed meat, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

March 2020


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016        February 2019       --    
2017        March 2020       --    

Download DiWineTaste
