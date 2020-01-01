|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Federico II 2017
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, anise, broom, rosemary, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed meat, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|March 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
|
| February 2019
| --
|2017
|
| March 2020
| --