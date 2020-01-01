Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, anise, broom, rosemary, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, anise, broom, rosemary, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.

5 months in steel tanks. 5 months in steel tanks.

