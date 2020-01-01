Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Extra Brut Mirizzi 2016, Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Extra Brut Mirizzi 2016

Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, linden, honey, walnut husk and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 24 months.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

March 2020


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015        February 2019       --    
2016        March 2020       --    

