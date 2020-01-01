|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Extra Brut Mirizzi 2016
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, linden, honey, walnut husk and almond.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Refermented in bottle on its lees for 24 months.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|March 2020
|Other Vintages
|2015
| February 2019
| --
|2016
|
| March 2020
| --