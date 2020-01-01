Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, broom, peach, pineapple, saffron and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, broom, peach, pineapple, saffron and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Part of this wine ages for 12 months in amphora. Part of this wine ages for 12 months in amphora.

