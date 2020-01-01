|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Ergo Mirizzi 2017
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, broom, peach, pineapple, saffron and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Part of this wine ages for 12 months in amphora.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
|
| February 2019
| --
|2017
|
| March 2020
| --