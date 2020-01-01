|
Sicilia Bianco Mandrarossa Bertolino Soprano 2017
(Sicily)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citron followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn, peach, white melon, broom, rosemary, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and citron.
1 month in steel and cement tanks, 11 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Legume soups, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2020