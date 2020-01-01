Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, pineapple, broom, medlar, jasmine, linden, saffron, thyme, anise and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, pineapple, broom, medlar, jasmine, linden, saffron, thyme, anise and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and citron. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and citron.

9 months in steel tanks. 9 months in steel tanks.

