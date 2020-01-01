|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Superiore Utopia 2016
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, pineapple, broom, medlar, jasmine, linden, saffron, thyme, anise and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and citron.
9 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Fried fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| February 2019
| --
|2016
|
| March 2020
| --