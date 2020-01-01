Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.

18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


