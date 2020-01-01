Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen and carnation.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Pretty persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


