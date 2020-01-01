|
Silenzi Rosso 2018
(Sardinia)
Carignano, Monica
| Red Wine
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen and carnation.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Pretty persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|April 2020