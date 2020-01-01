|
Monica di Sardegna I Fiori 2018
Monica di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of strawberry, violet and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in cement tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|April 2020