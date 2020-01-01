|
Cannonau di Sardegna I Fiori 2018
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and black cherry followed by aromas of raspberry, violet and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.
6 months in steel and cement tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|April 2020