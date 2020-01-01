|
Chianti Classico Famiglia Zingarelli 2018
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (95%), Merlot (5%)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, geranium, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
10 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2020