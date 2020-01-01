Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of apple, pear and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of plum, peach and apple.

Aged in steel tanks.


