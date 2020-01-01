|
Silenzi Bianco 2018
(Sardinia)
|
Nuragus (50%), Vermentino (50%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of apple, pear and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of plum, peach and apple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 11%
|
Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetable, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2020