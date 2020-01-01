|
Chianti Classico Tenuta Sant'Alfonso 2017
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
At least 1 year in cask,
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| February 2011
| --
|2010
|
| January 2013
| --
|2017
|
| April 2020
| --