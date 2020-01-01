|
Thesys 2015
(Sardinia)
Bovale (80%), Syrah (20%)
| Red Wine
Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, black currant, tobacco, leather, cocoa, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
3 months in cask, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|April 2020