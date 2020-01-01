Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, linden and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.


