|
Vermentino di Sardegna I Fiori 2018
Vermentino di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, linden and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2020