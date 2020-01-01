Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, medlar, hawthorn, broom, chamomile, acacia honey and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

6 months in steel tanks, 10 months in cask.


