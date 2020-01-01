|
Chianti Classico Riserva Famiglia Zingarelli 2016
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon (5%), Merlot (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, black currant, blackberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.
2 years in cask, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2020