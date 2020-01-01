Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, black currant, blackberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

2 years in cask, at least 3 months in bottle.


