S'Arai 2016
(Sardinia)
Cannonau (40%), Carignano (30%), Bovale (30%)
| Red Wine
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, leather, mace, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
10 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|April 2020
