Collio Friulano 2017
Collio (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, elder flower, pineapple, broom, peach and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
8 months in steel tanks, 5 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Broiled fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|April 2020
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| April 2017
| --
|2017
|
| April 2020
| --