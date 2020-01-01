Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and banana followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, hawthorn, chamomile, rosemary, broom and iodine. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and banana followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, hawthorn, chamomile, rosemary, broom and iodine.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

