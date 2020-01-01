|
Entemari 2016
(Sardinia)
Vermentino (50%), Chardonnay (30%), Malvasia di Sardegna (20%)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and banana followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, hawthorn, chamomile, rosemary, broom and iodine.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta and risotto with fish, Stuffed pasta, Broiled fish
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|April 2020
