|
Chiaro di Stelle 2018
(Sardinia)
|
Monica (40%), Cannonau (30%), Carignano (30%)
| Rose Wine
|Score:
|
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of rose, plum, blackberry and cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 11%
|
Fish appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|April 2020