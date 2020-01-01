Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of rose, plum, blackberry and cyclamen. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of rose, plum, blackberry and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

