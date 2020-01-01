Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Ribolla Gialla Brut Millesimato 2015, Collavini (Italy)

Ribolla Gialla Brut Millesimato 2015

Collavini (Italy)

(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Ribolla Gialla
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, hawthorn and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, peach, kiwi, plum, broom and mineral.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and peach.

Part of the base wine is fermented in steel tanks and part in barrique. Refermented in closed tank on its lees for at least 30 months. 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12%

Fish appetizers, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Broiled crustaceans

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

April 2020


