Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, hawthorn and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, peach, kiwi, plum, broom and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, hawthorn and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, peach, kiwi, plum, broom and mineral.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and peach.

Part of the base wine is fermented in steel tanks and part in barrique. Refermented in closed tank on its lees for at least 30 months. 12 months in bottle. Part of the base wine is fermented in steel tanks and part in barrique. Refermented in closed tank on its lees for at least 30 months. 12 months in bottle.

