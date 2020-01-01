|
Assoluto 2015
(Sardinia)
|
Nasco (80%), Vermentino (20%)
| Sweet Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of apricot jam, peach jam, quince jam, date, citrus fruit peel, almond and nail polish.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol ,good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.
6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Almond tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|April 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| March 2006
| --
|2015
|
| April 2020
| --