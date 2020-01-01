Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of apricot jam, peach jam, quince jam, date, citrus fruit peel, almond and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of apricot jam, peach jam, quince jam, date, citrus fruit peel, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol ,good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol ,good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

