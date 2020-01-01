|
Essentija 2015
(Sardinia)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
4 months in cement tanks, 3 months in barrique, 2 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|April 2020
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| March 2006
| --
|2015
|
| April 2020
| --