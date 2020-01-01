|
Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Riserva di Fizzano 2015
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (93%), Colorino (7%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, rose, tobacco, chocolate, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
24 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|April 2020