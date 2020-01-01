Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Cannonau di Sardegna Anzenas 2017, Cantine di Dolianova (Italy)

Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Cannonau (90%), Other Grapes (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

Aged in cement tanks.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2020


