Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Terre di San Leonardo 2016, Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

Terre di San Leonardo 2016

Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

(Trentino)
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Carmenère (40%), Merlot (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Trentino)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, tobacco, bell pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

18 months in cask, 6 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2020


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        May 2010       --    
2009        June 2012       --    
2011        October 2014       --    
2012        February 2016       --    
2013        January 2017       --    
2014        February 2018       --    
2015        December 2018       --    
2016        May 2020       --    

Other Tenuta San Leonardo's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Do you decant an aged wine before serving?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What should restaurants improve in wine service?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2020 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.