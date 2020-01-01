|
Terre di San Leonardo 2016
(Trentino)
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Carmenère (40%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, tobacco, bell pepper, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
18 months in cask, 6 months in barrique, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2020
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| May 2010
|2009
| June 2012
|2011
| October 2014
|2012
| February 2016
|2013
| January 2017
|2014
| February 2018
|2015
| December 2018
|2016
| May 2020
