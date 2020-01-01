|
Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva Fola 2017
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
|
| June 2019
| --
|2017
|
| May 2020
| --