Nuragus di Cagliari Perlas 2018
Nuragus di Cagliari (Sardinia)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and kiwi followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, broom and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and grapefruit.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products, Eggs
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2020