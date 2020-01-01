Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Colli Orientali del Friuli Pinot Bianco Zuc di Volpe 2018, Volpe Pasini (Italy)

Colli Orientali del Friuli Pinot Bianco Zuc di Volpe 2018

Volpe Pasini (Italy)

Colli Orientali del Friuli (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Bianco
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Colli Orientali del Friuli (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and acacia followed by aromas of pineapple, hawthorn, peach, white rose, broom, lemon, plum, hazelnut and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2020


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        Issue 34, October 2005       --    
2018        May 2020       --    

Other Volpe Pasini's wines 


