Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and acacia followed by aromas of pineapple, hawthorn, peach, white rose, broom, lemon, plum, hazelnut and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and acacia followed by aromas of pineapple, hawthorn, peach, white rose, broom, lemon, plum, hazelnut and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

