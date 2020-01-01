|
Colli Orientali del Friuli Pinot Bianco Zuc di Volpe 2018
Colli Orientali del Friuli (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and acacia followed by aromas of pineapple, hawthorn, peach, white rose, broom, lemon, plum, hazelnut and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish, Dairy products
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2020
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| Issue 34, October 2005
| --
|2018
|
| May 2020
| --