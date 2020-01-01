Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, banana and acacia followed by aromas of apple, peach and broom.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, banana and apple.

Refermented in closed tank.


