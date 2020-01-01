Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Vermentino di Sardegna Metodo Classico Brut Nature Caralis 2017, Cantine di Dolianova (Italy)

Vermentino di Sardegna Metodo Classico Brut Nature Caralis 2017

Cantine di Dolianova (Italy)

Vermentino di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Vermentino
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Vermentino di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, yeast, citrus fruits and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Aperitifs, Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Dairy products, Fried fish

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

May 2020


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Cantine di Dolianova's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Do you decant an aged wine before serving?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What should restaurants improve in wine service?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2020 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.