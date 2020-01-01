Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, yeast, citrus fruits and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 18 months.


