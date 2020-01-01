Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of pear, apple, pineapple, lychee, broom and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and lychee.

5 months in steel tanks.


