Vette di San Leonardo 2018, Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

Vette di San Leonardo 2018

Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

(Trentino)
Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score:

Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of pear, apple, pineapple, lychee, broom and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and lychee.

5 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Aperitifs, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetable, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2020


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011        June 2012       
2013        October 2014       --    
2014        February 2016       --    
2015        January 2017       --    
2016        February 2018       --    
2017        December 2018       --    
2018        May 2020       --    

Other Tenuta San Leonardo's wines 


Wine List



