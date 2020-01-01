|
Vette di San Leonardo 2018
(Trentino)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of pear, apple, pineapple, lychee, broom and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and lychee.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Aperitifs, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetable, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| June 2012
|
|2013
|
| October 2014
| --
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| January 2017
| --
|2016
|
| February 2018
| --
|2017
|
| December 2018
| --
|2018
|
| May 2020
| --