Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2018
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and medlar followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, peach, plum, pineapple, anise, broom and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks,
Alcohol: 14.5%
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
May 2020
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2016
|
June 2019
|
2017
|
June 2019
--
2018
|
May 2020
--