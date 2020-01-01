Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2018, Siddura (Italy)

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Vermentino
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and medlar followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, peach, plum, pineapple, anise, broom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks,

Alcohol: 14.5%

Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2020


  DiWineTaste Readers
2016        June 2019       
2017        June 2019       --    
2018        May 2020       --    

