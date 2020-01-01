Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
San Leonardo 2015, Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

San Leonardo 2015

Tenuta San Leonardo (Italy)

(Trentino)
Cabernet Sauvignon (60%), Carmenère (30%), Merlot (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, green bell pepper, iris, chocolate, peony, face powder, tobacco, pink pepper, cigar box, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and menthol.

24 months in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

May 2020


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
1995        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
1996        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
1997        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
1999        Issue 17, March 2004       --    
2000        March 2017       --    
2001        Issue 42, June 2006       --    
2003        August 2008       
2004        August 2009       
2005        March 2019       
2006        June 2012       --    
2007        October 2014       --    
2008        March 2019       --    
2010        February 2016       --    
2011        January 2017       --    
2013        February 2018       --    
2014        December 2018       --    
2015        May 2020       --    

Other Tenuta San Leonardo's wines 


Wine List



