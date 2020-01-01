|
San Leonardo 2015
(Trentino)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (60%), Carmenère (30%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, green bell pepper, iris, chocolate, peony, face powder, tobacco, pink pepper, cigar box, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and menthol.
24 months in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1995
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1996
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1997
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|1999
|
| Issue 17, March 2004
| --
|2000
|
| March 2017
| --
|2001
|
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2003
|
| August 2008
|
|2004
|
| August 2009
|
|2005
|
| March 2019
|
|2006
|
| June 2012
| --
|2007
|
| October 2014
| --
|2008
|
| March 2019
| --
|2010
|
| February 2016
| --
|2011
|
| January 2017
| --
|2013
|
| February 2018
| --
|2014
|
| December 2018
| --
|2015
|
| May 2020
| --