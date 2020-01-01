Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, green bell pepper, iris, chocolate, peony, face powder, tobacco, pink pepper, cigar box, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, green bell pepper, iris, chocolate, peony, face powder, tobacco, pink pepper, cigar box, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and menthol. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and menthol.

24 months in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle. 24 months in barrique, at least 18 months in bottle.

