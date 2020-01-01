Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, plum and cyclamen. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, plum and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

