|
Cannonau di Sardegna Rosato Rosada 2018
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, plum and cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Risotto with meat, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|May 2020