Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, peach jam, quince jam, honey, date, candied fruits, lavender, lychee, almond, sage and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig.

Aged in steel tanks.


