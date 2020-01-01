Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, rose, plum, blueberry and black pepper. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, rose, plum, blueberry and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

