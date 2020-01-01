|
Reggiano Lambrusco Spumante Rubino del Cerro 2019
Reggiano (Emilia-Romagna)
Lambrusco Montericco, Lambrusco Salamino, Lambrusco Grasparossa
| Sparkling Wine
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, raspberry, strawberry, plum, pomegranate, cyclamen and star anise.
Effervescent and properly tannic attack, with pleasing hints of sweetness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry.
Produced with the long Charmat method.
Alcohol: 12%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Boiled meat, Sauteed meat
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|June 2020