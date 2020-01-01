Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, raspberry, strawberry, plum, pomegranate, cyclamen and star anise.

Effervescent and properly tannic attack, with pleasing hints of sweetness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry.

Produced with the long Charmat method.


