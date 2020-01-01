Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and black currant.

12 months in cask and barrique. 12 months in cask and barrique.

