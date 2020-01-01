|
Reggiano Lambrusco Frizzante Marchese Manodori 2019
Reggiano (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Lambrusco Marani, Lambrusco Maestri, Lambrusco Salamino, Lambrusco Grasparossa
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, cyclamen, plum, pomegranate, carnation, cinnamon and white pepper.
Effervescent and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11%
|
Cold cuts, Stuffed pasta with meat, Stewed meat, Boiled meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|June 2020