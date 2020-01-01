Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, cyclamen, plum, pomegranate, carnation, cinnamon and white pepper.

Effervescent and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.

Produced with the Charmat method.


