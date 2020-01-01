|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2019
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of plum, hawthorn, broom, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Aged in steel tanks,
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Eggs, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2020
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| November 2003
| --
|2006
|
| August 2007
| --
|2007
|
| May 2008
| --
|2014
|
| January 2016
| --
|2016
|
| July 2017
| --
|2017
|
| September 2018
| --
|2018
|
| December 2019
| --
|2019
|
| June 2020
| --